Source: Mangwe villagers cry foul over underdevelopment – The Southern Eye

LACK of funding has reportedly stalled several infrastructural projects in the district including the construction of dams and schools in Mangwe, Matabeleland South province.

Villagers and students in the district reportedly have to walk several kilometres to access nearest water sources and schools.

This was revealed by Madabe ward 3 councillor Nkosilathi Kahlu in an interview on Wednesday.

Kahlu said councillors have previously moved motions for the construction of dams and schools only to be frustrated by lack of funding.

“Madabe village proposed to construct one dam as they have no dam. We seriously have water problems especially during winter and we have to travel long distances on foot to access water sources,” Kahlu said.

He said a dam constructed by a non-governmental organisation in the area was now heavily silted.

“Organisation of Rural Association for Progress once constructed a dam for us, but the dam has been filled with sand and cannot hold water. We have moved several motions in council concerning the construction of dams, but we are crippled by resource constraints,” Kahlu said.

On distant schools, the councillor said learners have to walk at least 20km every day, a development blamed for poor pass rate.

“Our children walk from Madabe to Ngwanyana, which is about 20km away,” he said.

“We once planned that we should have a school here in Mapholisa village so that we reduce the walking distance, but because of lack of funds, the project has failed to take off.”

Kahlu also complained about schools being staffed by teachers who do not speak the local Kalanga language.

“We appeal that the government takes cognisance of this. It is very unfair for our culture and language, and it leads to a fractured education foundation of the child,” he said.