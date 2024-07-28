Source: Manicaland, Bulawayo urge President to stay on | The Sunday Mail

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa

Manicaland Bureau

MANICALAND has become the latest province to call on President Mnangagwa to lead the country until 2030, saying the ruling party’s First Secretary should be given time to finish the development projects that he is implementing under Vision 2030.

Party structures in several provinces have so far made the same call.

Delegates at the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Mutare yesterday were unanimous that the National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, should take the message to President Mnangagwa to urge him to stay on until 2030.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza also supported the motion.

In response, Cde Machacha promised to deliver the message to “the relevant offices”.

“I have heard your call and will forward the message to the relevant offices.”

Cde Machacha said, as the party continues its restructuring exercise, the wishes of all party members would be heard.

“Lower echelons of the party are important in all of ZANU PF’s undertakings,” he said.

“When we undertake our restructuring, let us ensure that we are registering our genuine party members.

“We should also take heed of our President’s word that ZANU PF is a pocket that can never be filled up, but at the same time, it can never fit in your pocket.

“Let us bring as many people as we can to the party.”

He warned party members against engaging in petty internal squabbles.

“The opposition is dead, so the only opposition we will face is if we fight among ourselves.”

Speaking at the meeting, ZANU PF Secretary for Local Government and Devolution in the Politburo, who is also Nyanga South National Assembly legislator, Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, outlined developmental initiatives undertaken by President Mnangagwa.

“We have also seen how infrastructure has been developed tremendously around the country. Zimbabwe is undeniably progressing in innumerable areas under the Second Republic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF Bulawayo youth wing yesterday also called on President Mnangagwa to rescind his decision not to extend his term of office.

Hundreds of youths yesterday convened at an inter-district meeting in Bulawayo, which the party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire, his deputy Cde John Paradza and other national youth league leaders attended.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, ZANU PF Bulawayo province youth league chairperson Cde Freedom Murechu said: “As the youth league in Bulawayo, we have come up with several resolutions, which we request our national Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire, to pass to the President.

“The major resolution is that we are impressed with the development that President Mnangagwa has spearheaded within the nation.

“We kindly request that he sees through his Vision 2030 and continue.”

The Bulawayo province youth league, he said, also requested that July 1 be declared a national holiday in honour of the late Vice President, Dr Joshua Nkomo.