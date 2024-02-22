Manicaland to host 2024 Uhuru celebrations 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, while addressing this year’s second post-Cabinet media briefing.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s 44th main Independence celebrations and Children’s party will be held in Manicaland Province, with Cabinet yesterday also adopting the theme for this year’s event after being briefed by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who is Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

The celebrations will run under the theme, “Zim@44: Unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030”.

“The nation is informed that the 2024 Independence anniversary and Children’s party celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province,” said Dr Muswere.

"The 2024 Independence anniversary celebrations will run under the theme, 'Zim@44: Unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030'.

“The nation is also informed that preparations for the 2024 Independence anniversary and Children’s party are on course with the roadworks and civil works expected to start soon.”

Dr Muswere said the venue of the event would be announced next week.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s devolution and decentralisation thrust, celebrations and commemorations are now being held on a rotational basis, with Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central Province, hosting last year’s event.

Dr Muswere also said VP Mohadi updated Cabinet on today’s National Youth Day to be held at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo Province under the theme, “Positioning youth empowerment and development towards achieving Vision 2030”.

“Preparations for the event are well on course, with adequate logistical arrangements for the mobilisation and transportation of youths having been finalised.

“The National Youth Day is celebrated annually in order to recognise youths, reflect on their contributions to the country’s development and encourage them to adopt good leadership values through emulating the forebears who fought for the country’s Independence.

“The youths constitute 64 percent of the country’s population and the National Youth Day celebrations will enable the youths and Government to take stock of the empowerment programmes to date and engage on community-specific change projects,” Dr Muswere said.

He added that the event provides young people with opportunities for ownership, accountability, responsibility and sustainability of initiatives, while ensuring that no place and no one was left behind.

The objectives of the 2024 National Youth Day celebrations are as follows: to celebrate the National Youth Day, to identify and unlock the socio-economic potential of youths through building the capacity of young people, to identify and unlock socio-economic opportunities for youths by engaging policymakers in key sectors of the economy to harness the youth dividend towards achievement of Vision 2030, and to increase awareness, commitment and investment in youth development initiatives, programmes and projects.

“The event will host an economic dialogue, during which a youth representative will make a presentation on issues affecting the youths. The economic dialogue will bring together about 30 000 youths from all provinces of the country and the President, His Excellency Cde. Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, will be the guest of honour.

“Foreign delegates from South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Tanzania are expected to grace the occasion,” said Dr Muswere.