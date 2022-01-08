Source: Man’s body found in mineshaft | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Police have found the body of an unknown man believed to be aged 30 in a mineshaft at Rio Deo Ore Mine in a suspected murder case.

The body was found with a deep scar on the head.

It has since been taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem while investigations into the case continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“On January 5, 2022, ZRP Inyathi recorded a case of suspected murder at Rio Deo Ore Mine in Inyathi.

A body of a male adult approximately aged 30 was found in a closed bush mining pit which is about three metres deep.

“The body was partially immersed in water in an inclined position with a khakhi tracksuit bottom on the knees and a yellow short inside.

“A deep cut scar which might have been caused by a sharp object was observed on the head above the left ear,” he said.

He said anyone with information which may lead to the identification of the body and the suspects involved in the case should contact any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, police have reiterated that members of the public should resolve their differences amicably without resorting to violence.

This comes after on Monday, a polygamous Mt Darwin man aged 49 was arrested for seriously injuring his brother (34) with a brick on the head and stabbing him with a knife once on the stomach.

The suspect had alleged that the victim was having an extra marital affair with his wife after he saw the victim standing with his wife outside the yard.

An argument then arose.

Police are also investigating a case of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances, rape and robbery which occurred at a house in Northend, Bulawayo on Wednesday.

An unknown male suspect forcibly opened the door of the house to gain entry before threatening the victim with a screwdriver and demanding money.

The robber also raped the victim and stole cash amounting to R3 140 and an Alcatel cellphone.