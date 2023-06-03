Source: Mapeza remains optimistic –Newsday Zimbabwe

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza is bracing for tough tests ahead as his team look to return to the purple patch following a bad start to the current Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

The Platinum miners are set to take on Green Fuel at Gibbo stadium in Chiredzi tomorrow.

The four-time Champions appear to have reinvented themselves after a rather slow start to the season.

They beat ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos in their last two matches. And ahead of the Green Fuel clash, Mapeza is optimistic.

The veteran gaffer acknowledged how Green Fuel’s Rodwell Dhlakama has transformed the team since taking over last month.

“We are playing a good team. Ever since Dhlakama took over, they have been doing very well,” Mapeza said.

“Their past result against Highlanders shows it all because it is not easy collecting a point in Bulawayo, but they did well.

“It shows that they really mean business so it’s not going to be easy, but we had good preparations and the players have showed the desire to do better.”

The platinum miners are within touching distance of the leaders, Ngezi Platinum, with two points separating them.

They are third on the log standings, with Highlanders sitting on second position. In another fixture, Sheasham will host Herentals at Bata stadium this afternoon.

The Gweru side have not had it pretty in the elite league, with 10 points in 10 matches.

This match is decisive for coach John Nyikadzino whose future at the club hangs in the balance after he was reportedly given a two-match ultimatum.