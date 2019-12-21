Marry Chiwenga’s uncle appeals to Mnangagwa to intervene – VIDEO 

Marry Chiwenga’s uncle Hannington Mubaiwa appeals to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and call to order his errant VP Constantino Chiwenga for abusing his power to settle a family matter involving his estranged wife. “The manner of arrest of my daughter Mary Chiwenga is unacceptable. She needs a level of dignity! Chiwenga cannot use revenge to settle scores with his wife,” Mubaiwa said.
Marry Chiwenga, née Mubaiwa, was arrested at the weekend and appeared at Harare’s magistrates court on Monday where she was remanded in custody.
She is accused of illegally transferring almost US$1m (£740,000) overseas to purchase luxury cars and property, and faces additional charges of attempted murder.
COMMENTS
What did the uncle say when Marry first snared Chiwenga?
There are similarities here with the Mugabe and Marufu showpiece.
Herewith a quote from “Ndonga” commenting/posting on another related article:
” Will there ever be an end to the madness that we have to suffer from the ZANU PF leadership and their cronies.
Now we will soon be hearing that Chiwenga’s months and months in hospital at our expense was because of some crooked medicine that his Jezebel wife gave him to turn him into a bed time tiger.
But what did Chiwenga expect after marrying a beautiful woman young enough to be his granddaughter?
But he’s like all of the ZANU PF leadership…everything they see they must have. And then we all have to suffer their embarrassing stories when the object of their desires bites their bums “. (end of quote)