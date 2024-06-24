Source: Marry Mubaiwa’s leg amputated as health troubles persist – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Marry Mubaiwa’s health troubles have escalated after doctors reportedly amputated her left leg in yet another attempt to save her from a life-threatening ailment which is viciously attacking her limbs.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife was diagnosed with acute lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses, which caused large open wounds on her arms and legs.

She had her right arm amputated in September 2022.

Mubaiwa is admitted at a private hospital in Harare.

Reports say it took a decent amount of persuasion to take the one-time queen of the ramp under the dreaded knife to sever yet another part of her limbs.

Mubaiwa’s health challenges have not been helped by a concurrent court trial which has gobbled up a huge chunk of her finances in legal fees.

She faces a slew of charges, among them, money laundering and an attempt to end the life of the VP when the former military chief lay fighting for her life in a South African hospital back in 2019.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa weekend said she was devastated when contacted for comment about Mubaiwa’s health condition.

“There is really nothing to say,” she sighed.

“It’s probably one of the most traumatic cases that I have ever dealt with.

“We hope that we can find closure one day on this…”

Mubaiwa’s mother, Helga, said she was in church and could not comment.

Last year, Helga opened up on her daughter’s ordeal saying she is surviving through God’s grace as she goes through a very rough patch.