Marry’s doctors fail to submit medical records again

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa’s doctors yesterday failed again to present her medical report before the courts despite a court order to that

effect.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa told Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje that the medical report was yet to be submitted to the clerk of court.

Marry, who is facing charges of plotting to kill Chiwenga, money-laundering, fraud and assault, is out on bail.

Her doctors have been failing to submit her medical report, allegedly because they are terrified of her husband, Chiwenga, who is also Health minister.

The court wants the report to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

Regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa in September ordered her doctors to provide a medical report detailing her health status so that the magistrate could decide on her preparedness to stand trial after she was diagnosed with lymphedema.

Mtetwa threatened to remove her bandages so that the court could have an appreciation of the extent of her condition.

Her trial has failed to take off due to the non-availability of the medical report to ascertain her fitness to stand trial.

Witnesses on the matter include Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe and former chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, now a High Court judge.