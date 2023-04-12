Source: Masca workers protest – The Southern Eye

WORKERS at the Medical Aid Society of Central Africa (Masca) in Bulawayo have protested over what they described as a toxic working environment characterised by unfair labour practices and nepotism.

In a petition directed to Masca chief executive officer (CEO), Douglas Bramsen, the workers said they were being ill-treated by some line managers.

They accused line managers of nepotism and favouritism.

“There is a toxic environment at Masca that is characterised by a new culture of fear, intimidation, threats, victimisation, and unfair treatment within our organisation,” the petition read.

“This has led to disunity, division and endless fighting.”

According to the disgruntled workers, there is low morale owing to constant threats of dismissal coupled with poor pay and working conditions.

“The following issues have been raised by staff members: Unfair practices where if someone makes an error a hearing takes place but that does not apply to the accounts department and a chosen few.

“Performance appraisals are done according to who is liked by the two and not as per your job performance.”

The workers claimed that some line managers denied them off days on flimsy grounds.

“Leave days amounting to five days or more must go for approval and if not approved, staff cannot go on leave even if they have leave days accumulating,” the petition read.

“This also applies to study leave. The chosen few are granted study leave, while for others it is an issue.

“Overtime is granted only to accounts staff and the chosen few, and lunch is provided for them by Masca and who knows if they are working overtime as no one monitors them or the hours that they work.

“They clock eight hours of overtime, while they work less hours and they get away with it because they are protected.”

The workers alleged that they were always flooded with demoralising emails from line managers.

“There is so much stress among the staff; as a result many are getting sick,” they said.

“Promotion processes are done through favouritism, whereby no job openings are advertised internally giving everyone a fair chance of getting a promotion. The most recent promotions have been filled by people from their chosen few. This is not a healthy environment at all.”

Masca chief financial officer Tashinga Chimuti said she could only respond after being cleared by the CEO.

“As discussed when you called me on my cell earlier, I cannot respond on Masca’s behalf,” Chimuti said.

“I have escalated the issue to those charged with governance of Masca and will advise of their response.”

Bramsen said the company did not deal with internal staff matters through the Press.

“As management we have not received any signed petition from any employees. The issues raised though will be investigated further,” Bramsen said.

Masca was established in 1930 as a non-profit organisation aimed at providing affordable and accessible medical services to its members.

Originally, it was known as the Rhodesian Medical Aid Society and catered primarily for white settlers.

After Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the organisation changed its name to Masca.