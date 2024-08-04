Source: Mash Central urges President to stay on | The Sunday Mail

Cde Kazembe

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province yesterday added its voice to the call for President Mnangagwa to lead the country until 2030, urging the ruling party’s First Secretary to remain in office to finish the projects that he is implementing under Vision 2030.

Speaking at a ZANU PF inter-district meeting in Bindura yesterday, provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said the people of Mashonaland Central, who resoundingly voted for President Mnangagwa in last year’s general elections, want him to stay on.

“People in Mashonaland Central resoundingly voted for President Mnangagwa because his vision aligned with theirs and it brought hope that he would uplift their lives,” he said.

“People are happy with his leadership and they want him to stay. Sanctions could have crippled the country, but through his wisdom, we looked inward for solutions so that we can attain Vision 2030.”

Provincial youth chairperson Cde Emmerson Raradza said youths also believe the President should be given an opportunity to fulfil his vision.

Women’s League chairperson Cde Tsitsi Gezi said: “We see all the developmental projects happening across the country, ranging from the development of world-class infrastructure such as roads and dams. As women, we say he must reach 2030 and see through his vision.”

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle provincial league chairperson Cde Martin Kwainona said war veterans were fully behind the President.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Christopher Magomo said President Mnangagwa had transformed the province.

“The owner of the vision must be the one to see it to completion. The devolution agenda has reduced walking distances to schools and clinics throughout the province,” he said.

“We want him to continue with his work.”

The ruling party’s Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who was guest of honour at the meeting, said he will take the message to the President.

He said yesterday’s inter-district meeting was the largest across all the party’s provinces, proving Mashonaland Central’s allegiance to the party.

He thanked the province for supporting and nurturing him.