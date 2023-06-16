Mashavave new IOBZ chairman 

0

Source: Mashavave new IOBZ chairman –Newsday Zimbabwe

Courage Mashavave appointed IOBZ chairman

THE Institute of Bankers Zimbabwe (IOBZ) has appointed Stewart Bank chief executive Courage Mashavave as its new chairman.

Mashavave takes over from Sibongile Moyo, the managing director of Nedbank, who held the post from June on an interim basis.

Steward Bank is a subsidiary of EcoCash Holdings and part of the Econet Wireless Group of Companies.

Mashavave is a seasoned investment banker with experience in the financial services industry spanning over 20 years.

He is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Mashavave will be deputized by AFC managing director Kenneth Chitando.

IOBZ is a board for bankers and any professionals who aspire to work in the banking and financial services sector.

Related posts:

  1. Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday 
  2. Zimbabwe commerce takes to the streets
  3. Govt urged to establish debt audit committee
  4. Byo experiences surge in veldfires 
  5. RAU| Research and Advocacy Unit
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *