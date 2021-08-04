Source: Mashonaland East police impound 255 pirate taxis – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have impounded 255 pirate taxis, popularly known as mushikashika, in a blitz meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus as well as fight crime.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii told NewsDay that 78 pirate taxis were impounded in Marondera, 119 in Murewa while another 48 were impounded in Chivhu district under an operation code-named Wipe Out Mushikashika.

The operation is set to spill into COVID-19 hotspot districts such as Wedza and Goromonzi.

“The operational environment of pirate taxis fuels the spread of COVID-19. There is no social distancing, no sanitising and no monitoring of masking up among other safety measures.

“Secondly, there are issues of overloading as well as robbery cases that involve these vehicles. There are also issues of stocktheft whereby some carcasses are being found in these vehicles. They are being hired by cattle rustlers to transport stolen stock,” Chazovachii said.