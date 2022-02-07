ZIMBABWE Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has passed the buck on Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Hon. Felix Mhona whom he said is the authority responsible for the administration of the law which law enforcements agents were relying upon to restrict the movement of motorists for allegedly failing to display permanent registration number plates.

Source: Matanga passes buck to Mhona over restriction of movement of motorists – The Zimbabwean

Matanga disclosed this in a response to a letter written to him by

Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who had

demanded that ZRP should immediately allow access to motorists who had

paid for the acquisition of permanent registration number plates at

Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) but had not yet been issued to them

while CVR and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural

Development attend to sorting out the challenges they were facing.

In his letter, Saurombe had protested that it was grossly unreasonable

for ZRP officers to curtail the movement of motorists who have paid

for permanent registration number plates and that the motoring public

was being needlessly harassed and inconvenienced at numerous police

checkpoints.

The human rights lawyer told Matanga that it was unfortunate for ZRP

to label everyone without permanent registration number plates as

being criminal elements committing gross acts such as armed robbery,

kidnapping, unlawful entry as well as hit and run traffic accidents in

Zimbabwe.

The ZRP dragnet operation which commenced in January 2022, Saurombe

said, is arbitrary without any room for discretion and was hindering

motorists’ rights to movement as well as being unreasonable and could

not be justified in a democratic society.

In response, Matanga faulted Hon. Mhona and told Saurombe that the

Police Service is a creature of the Constitution which draws its

functions from the supreme law of the land.

Matanga said Hon. Mhona is the one responsible for the administration

of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, which ZRP had

purportedly been relying upon in conducting the operation to impound

vehicles, which human rights lawyers had argued does not empower law

enforcement agents to impound motorists’ vehicles and hence they

cannot grant to themselves powers which they are not vested with at

law.

The ZRP Commissioner-General told Saurombe to direct some motorists

who paid for permanent registration number plates and can show their

proof of payment documentation to Hon. Mhona, whom he said should be

able to address such issues.