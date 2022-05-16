Matobo and Bulilima districts hit by foot and mouth disease

Matobo and Bulilima districts in Matabeleland South have been placed under an indefinite quarantine following an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

According to the World organisation for animal health, FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Contacted for a comment, Matabeleland South provincial veterinary director Enart Mdlongwa denied the reports saying there was no outbreak in the two districts.

However, in a circular dated 11 May 2022, to all District Heads, Dr Mdlongwa said control measures have been applied.

“The province has been experiencing foot and mouth disease cases in parts of Matobo district, Bulilima, Gwanda, and Beitbridge districts,” said Dr Mdlongwa.

“Control measures have been applied; however, the disease is still being noted in some areas of Matobo and Bulilima districts. For this reason, dear colleagues, we are putting Matobo and Bulilima unde