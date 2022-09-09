Source: Matobo by-election excites CCC – #Asakhe – CITE

Bouyed by their recent success in the Bulilima by-elections, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have now turned their attention to the Matobo ward 2 by-election, hoping to repeat the same feat.

The party will be represented by Sindiso Ngwenya who will go up against Liberty Nyirongo of Zapu and Frederick Siwela of Zanu PF.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF councillor Tom Moyo.

The election will be held on 22 October.

In the recently ended by-election in Bulilima, CCC won two out of three seats in ward 1 and 16 which were previously held by the ruling party.

In an interview with CITE, CCC change champion Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa said the same methods will be employed as they approach the by-election.

“The same method that we used in Bulilima is the same methods that we will continue to use, we will use those methods we won’t change anything,” Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa.

She revealed that in Bulilima they experienced a number of challenges including intimidation and foul play.

Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa

“We saw some people being bused to polling stations especially in ward 14 which was very sad and we saw that in Malalume, 10 percent of the votes were assisted voters, some of those voters didn’t need assistance at all,” said Mlotshwa.

She said there was excitement among its members and they are ready to wrestle the seat from Zanu PF.

“The euphoria is everywhere, from Bulilima coming to Matobo, everyone wants to win, everyone wants change, I strongly believe we are going to win, I think we are the only party out of these three parties that is fielding a woman, so it means its time for women and it’s time for change.”