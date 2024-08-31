Source: Mayor Coltart calls on councillors to draw wisdom from experience of former leaders – #Asakhe – CITE

By Ndumiso Tshuma

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has urged councillors to recognise the critical importance of drawing on the collective wisdom and experience of past councillors and aldermen when planning the city’s future.

This advice comes amid accusations that some current councillors have exhibited poor leadership, displayed power-hungry tendencies, and failed to measure up to former Bulawayo leaders like Japhet Ndabeni Ncube, the late Abel Siwela, or other respected mayors.

Speaking at a memorial meeting held on Wednesday in honour of the late Alderman Colin Stuart Lumsden who died early this month in the United Kingdom, Coltart suggested that current councillors should organise an annual meeting to benefit from the insights of former leaders, particularly aldermen.

“We need to draw on the wisdom and experience of our former councillors and aldermen, particularly our aldermen. We should organise a meeting at least once a year to gain the benefit of their insight, to frankly discuss what is not being done right and what needs to be improved,” Coltart said.

“Any nation, any city that fails to draw on the wisdom of those who have been there before is destined for failure.”

The mayor further explained that the purpose of conducting an annual meeting within the council’s calendar is to facilitate a dialogue between current councillors and former leaders, especially those who have earned their stripes.

“The current body of councillors can meet with past aldermen and other interested councillors, particularly those who have earned their stripes, to hear from them and benefit from their experience. This would also honour the late Alderman Lumsden and other aldermen who have passed on,” Coltart added.

Alderman Lumsden was born on 23 December 1947 in Glasgow, Scotland and died on August 12, 2024 and was buried in that country.

Reflecting on Lumsden’s career, which began on August 3, 1978, as the councillor for Ward 3 in Bulawayo, Coltart highlighted his resilience, noting his re-elections in 1989 and 1991, and his dedicated service until July 2003, even through challenges and defeats.

“He served the city for a remarkable 23 years, showing persistence by being re-elected even after facing defeat,” said Coltart.

Coltart also recalled Lumsden’s elevation to the high honour of Alderman on July 20, 1991, stating that he was truly worthy of a memorial special council meeting. He praised Lumsden for dedicating his energy to the betterment of Bulawayo, calling him a man of integrity whose contributions will not be forgotten.

“Alderman Lumsden was someone worthy of today’s memorial special council meeting. He dedicated many decades to the city of Bulawayo as a man of integrity, striving for its betterment,” said Coltart.