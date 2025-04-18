Source: Mbare man in court for murder –Newsday Zimbabwe

A MBARE gang is behind bars in connection with murder, including a number of robberies where they targeted men scouting for sex workers.

One of the suspects, Crybet Sidindi, was remanded in custody to April 30 by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Sidindi faces a charge of murder as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

State prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that on April 5 last year, Sidindi and his accomplices hatched a plan to rob people seeking the services of sex workers along the Joburg lines in Mbare.

On the fateful day, the gang targeted a visibly drunk lone pedestrian walking in the area.

It reportedly confronted him, forcibly opened his satchel and robbed him of his belongings which included a Bluetooth speaker, an Itel cellphone and airtime cards worth US$25.

The gang allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, resulting in his death.

Sidindi reportedly fled the scene with the stolen items.

According to the State, a resident witnessed the attack and raised an alarm, prompting a group of locals to give chase.

Two of the suspects, Tapuwanashe Beaven Paurosi and Frank Mabvumbidze, were apprehended by the mob but Sidindi escaped.

On April 15 this year, detectives from CID Homicide received information that Sidindi was being held at Harare Remand Prison in connection with another matter.

He was then charged with murder.

Prosecutors say Sidindi made voluntary indications at the scene of crime , adding that witnesses were prepared to testify against him.