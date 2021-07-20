Source: Mbare Musika traders defy Covid-19 regulations | The Herald

Traders and buyers at the market are disregarding the wearing of masks

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Traders at the famous Mbare Musika in Harare are defying the stipulated Government and World Health Organisation regulations on Covid-19 with the area posing a risk of being a super spreader of Covid-19.

Our news crew visited Harare’s largest farm produce market today and observed that traders were crowded while the majority were not properly wearing the compulsory face masks.

While only a handful actually had no masks risking contracting Covid-19 or spreading it to hordes of patrons that throng the area daily.