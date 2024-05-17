Source: Mberengwa machete gang members denied bail – The Southern Eye

A NINETEEN-MAN gang of robbers which pounced on a mine in Mberengwa armed with machetes and axes has been remanded in custody to May 25.

The machete gang attacked a security guard and mine workers and got away with half a tonne of gold ore, among other items.

The gang members, whose ages range from 20 to 43, were arraigned at Mberengwa Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing a robbery charge.

The court was told that on January 8, this year, the gang members armed themselves with machetes, axes, knives and logs and went to an unnamed mine in Mberengwa where they assaulted a security guard to gain entry.

It is the State’s case that they attacked some of the mine workers before stealing half a tonne of gold ore, explosives, a cellphone and other items.

They then fled the scene.

The robbery was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the 19 men in Mberengwa.

The stolen items were worth US$1 500 and property valued at US$300 was recovered.