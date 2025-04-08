Mberengwa security guard jailed four years for shooting co-worker

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Midlands Bureau

A security guard from Mberengwa has been sentenced to six years in prison for shooting and injuring a fellow worker at a local mine.

Confidence Magaisa (30), who is employed by Hisham Security Company in Zvishavane, was stationed at Mangoro 25 Mine when the incident occurred.

He appeared before Zvishavane regional magistrate Mr Sangster Tawenga facing attempted murder charges.

Magaisa pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial.

The court sentenced him to six years in prison, with two years suspended on condition of good behaviour.

According to the prosecution thatvwas led by Mr Ishe Mashayanye, the complainant, Mr Elton Sibanda (23), resided at the Mangoro 25 Mine compound and worked there as a general worker.

The court heard that Magaisa and Mr Sibanda were workmates and lived at the same mine compound.

On January 19 at around 9 pm, Mr Sibanda and a group of other workers returned to the mine and attempted to enter through the main gate.

Magaisa, who was on duty and armed with a rifle, confronted the group and ordered them to leave the premises.

As Mr Sibanda and his colleagues began to walk away slowly, Magaisa became agitated.

He then cocked his rifle and fired a single shot, striking Mr Sibanda in the back.

Mr Sibanda was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital, where doctors removed the lodged bullet and compiled a medical report detailing his injuries.

Police arrested Magaisa shortly after the incident.

The rifle used in the shooting was recovered, with one live round still in the chamber.