Source: Mbudzi Interchange now 74% complete –Newsday Zimbabwe

Speaking at the official opening of the loop, Transport minister Felix Mhona said work at the interchange was now at 74%, with completion set for end of this year.

THE Mbudzi Interchange is taking shape with government yesterday opening the Masvingo Road-Glen Norah loop, which will be used by vehicles coming from the southern parts of Harare.

Mhona said progress was stalled because resources were channelled to Sadc summit preparations and court cases instituted by other property owners.

“The opening of this road shows the gigantic project is progressing very well. This road is going to decongest the detours that people have been using,” he said.

“Yes, it has been a painful process for citizens, especially those who stay around this place because they have been inconvenienced. They should exercise patience since it is a passing phase.”

Added Mhona: “We had property owners around this interchange and we had to compensate adequately. I am glad to say that by the end of this month, everyone should have been compensated.

“We have two bridges which have not been completed because of the dispute with property owners and we are happy to announce that the issue has been resolved.”

With some of the pre-stressed beams already on site, developers are now focusing on finishing the remaining bridges.

They will soon start laying the road surface and installing essential safety features like guardrails and signage.

In addition, work is ongoing to conclude network integration and develop modern aesthetics around the interchange.

Network integration refers to the process of seamlessly connecting the new interchange with the existing road network.

This involves physically connecting the ramps and lanes of the interchange to the existing roads.

This may involve the construction of new on-ramps, off-ramps and auxiliary lanes to handle increased traffic volume.

The total cost, US$88 million, has been broken down into US$65 million going towards the interchange structure itself and US$23 million being allocated for vital works such as detours, relocation costs and professional fees.

The Mbudzi Interchange is being constructed by Tefoma Construction, a joint venture comprising local firms Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting and Masimba.

The project is being funded through a loan from Fossil Mines (Private) Limited, the parent company of Fossil Contracting.

The Mbudzi junction along the Harare-Masvingo Highway is being upgraded to an interchange involving three major roads High Glen, Simon Mazorodze and Chitungwiza.

Currently, it can take up to three hours to cross from the other side of the Mbudzi junction into town or the opposite side using detours during peak hours due to traffic congestion.

The project involves the construction of a three-tier grade-separated intersection with 15 major bridge structures, several of which have been finished, while others are at different stages of completion.