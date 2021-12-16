Source: MDC-T prepares for congress next year amid fissures – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora will early next year hold its elective congress amid fissures between the president and his deputy, Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe feels that the party was now being run along tribal and discriminatory lines after a national council meeting held on November 26, 2021, allegedly resolved that she and other MPs that reportedly sympathise with the MDC Alliance be recalled from Parliament.

Spokesperson Witness Dube yesterday told NewsDay that the 2022 elective congress would also fine-tune the party’s policies.

“We will choose a candidate that is energetic and fresh, and will contest the 2023 elections. We are targeting 66% of the national vote. We have started arranging our structures,” Dube said.

“With respect to Madam Khupe, she raised a leading motion on congress and unfortunately she was not of the majority view. Party members feel we should address the issue. There was never a motion to recall her from the Party and Parliament, but she made it look like she is a victim, but she is not.”

Khupe has demanded that the party must come out clean on the attempts to fire her.

Through her lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, she demanded that she must be given a copy of the minutes of the national council meeting on 26 November where the alleged plot to recall her was hatched.

But the party secretary-general, Paurina Mpariwa said the minutes could not be released as they contained confidential information.