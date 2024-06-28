Source: Meck in winter jazz show –Newsday Zimbabwe

The April concert was a huge success, with a star-studded line-up which saw Meck performing alongside Mono Mukundu, Prudence Katomeni, Rute Mbangwa, Nicholar Mutuwa, Nick Nare and Victor Kunonga, among others.

JAZZ prodigy Josh Meck is set to warm the winter season with an intimate jazz concert dubbed “Josh Meck and Friends” at Alliance Francaise de Harare mini-theatre today.

After successfully hosting the local edition of International Jazz Day on April 30, Meck returns with a more personal performance at the Alliance Francaise de Harare mini-theatre, which will be graced by some of his friends, including Clive “Mono” Mukundu.

The event was well attended, which encouraged Meck to organise another show.

“Well, this one is not really as big as the first one. It is more of a Josh Meck concert featuring my friends such as Mono Mukundu and others,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

In addition, he frequently performs with two of his colleagues “The Josh Meck Trio”.

He has collaborated with South African artistes on several projects.

Recently, he announced that one of his songs, Mbuya Madhuve, had been remixed by two highly talented DJs from South Africa, C Keys and Notehead, who transformed the track to a cross-cultural collaboration of Chimurenga music and amapiano.

“I have known the two for some years from when I did a tour of South Africa in 2018. So we kept in touch, then when I went to South Africa for my 2023 tour, we met up and decided to do a remix of Mbuya Madhuve. They loved the track,” he said.

Mbuya Madhuve is off the album Nhaka Yemusha, which won a ZIMA award for the best jazz album (2023).

The artiste has been putting together a string of collaborations featuring South African artistes following his tour of that country last year, including electronic music producer Aero Manyelo on the single Musuwo Wamambo.

In another single, Anenyasha, he partnered local producer Nyasha Timbe.

The beat to the song is soulful and emotive.

Though it has a melancholic mood, it sounds like a fresh breeze that definitely should elevate the mood of the listener.

The beat is deep and is accompanied by Meck’s composed vocals that fuse perfectly with an RnB laced chorus that is reminiscent of the 1990s.

Tickets for the jazz concert are available for US$10 and Meck will deliver upon request.