Source: Media reforms important for re-engagement: Muswere -Newsday Zimbabwe

The repealing of pre-independence draconian media laws signals government’s commitment in re-engaging the international community as Zimbabwe pursues a raft of political reforms, a senior government official has said.

Zimbabwe has had a checkered record of abuses with attacks mainly targeted at journalists and human rights defenders.

The country recently enacted the Freedom of Information Act after repealing the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The Act provides citizens and media practitioners with the right to access information while creating legal frameworks and mechanisms for accessing information from public and private bodies.

However, despite several advocacy efforts from different sectors of the media and civil society organisations, access to information in the country has remained a mirage.

Addressing government officials and the media during the International Day for Universal Access to Information commemorations in Harare yesterday, newly-appointed information minister Jenfan Muswere said government had put in place a cocktail of measures to ensure easy access to information.

The commemorations were held under the theme: Importance of digital space to access of information.

“The government of Zimbabwe has taken a few steps in order to support universal access to information. These include development of the Zimbabwe Media Commission as a Chapter 12 institution to support universal access to information,” Muswere said.

He said government had also enacted the Freedom of Information Act to set the parameters for ensuring information is readily available to all Zimbabweans.

Muswere added that the enactment of the Cyber and Data Protection Act was meant to ensure safety and security in terms of access and utilisation of information and communication technologies.

“The opening up of airwaves, the readjustments and realignment of the licensing for both print, electronic and also the coming on board of other radio and television stations are all giant steps the second republic is taking in order to ensure that citizens of this country have access to information,” he said.