Source: Medical pros should get more: Chimedza | The Herald

Dr Jasper Chimedza

Herald Reporter

Medical professionals should be better remunerated under Government policies with more health personnel trained and more health centres and hospitals set up, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza said at the inaugural Zimbabwe Medical Awards Trust held in Harare recently.

Improving the health system dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s vision for universal health coverage of sufficient quality that leaves no one behind, a prerequisite towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is committed to remunerating our medical professionals, train more medical personnel and establishing more hospitals and health centres in all the districts, said Air Commodore Dr Chimedza through Dr Stephen Banda, Director of Policy, Planning and Health Economics in the Ministry.

The health workers’ selfless acts deserved special mention. As we gather to honour greatness, let us remain mindful of the loss that we suffered due to Covid-19. We salute and remember all our fallen medical frontline heroes for putting their lives on the line while providing life-saving support and protection to people and the communities. As we do so, let us draw lessons from the challenges in preparation for conquest. Together we shall win.

Dr Chimedza said they had converged to pay tribute to medical practitioners, some of whom have passed away.

Everyone in the medical profession had played an important role in the success ofthe health sector. To those being honoured today, the distinction and excellence you have brought to the medical professional is deservedly recognised.

The Zimbabwe Medical Awards Trust honoured excellence in different areas of the medical profession.

The trust’s chairperson Dr Josphat Chiripanyanga said it was the first of such awards that recognised everyone in the medical field that is those working directly and indirectly with patients.

“We honoured legends in the medical profession and Covid-19 heroes, those who succumbed to the global pandemic.”