Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12 November.

The heads of state compared their positions on a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as prospects for joint work on the African continent.

The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere. “Mr. President, I am glad to see you active and cheerful despite all the critical global challenges,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said greeting his Zimbabwean counterpart.

“Please, accept my compliments too. You look great. And younger, of course,” the Zimbabwean President replied.

“Perhaps, not as young anymore,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

“Well, you, Mr. President, look like a young man compared to me,” Emmerson Mnangagwa insisted. “I am 82 years old. So, looking at you, Mr. President, I see my young brother in you.”

In turn, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that one cannot compare northern people with southern people. The latter are much more efficient, active and healthier, the Belarusian President believes.

“We are going to live longer, and not just for one more year, and we still have a lot to do,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The head of state also recalled the idea of expanding cooperation by involving other countries of the region, particularly Mozambique: "I have an idea that we discussed with you at one time. We will meet somewhere, invite the President of Mozambique and build our joint relations together. We will make it so that you will have your own ports in Mozambique and we will cooperate with you more effectively and actively through them."