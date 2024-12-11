Source: Men urged to join fight against GBV -Newsday Zimbabwe

THERE is a renewed call to include men in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) as the country continues to record cases of femicide.

Available statistics indicate that two out of five Zimbabwean women experience physical violence while 11% experience sexual violence.

According to statistics availed by the police, the country has recorded a staggering 16 444 cases of GBV and 31 deaths since January this year, with men cited as the main perpetrators.

Mwanasikana Wanhasi founding director and social worker, Annesley Ndondo, said the fight against GBV needed involvement of all stakeholders including men.

“In the different communities that we work in, we have to change the narrative and reiterate that we believe that women’s rights issues must not be treated in silos and as a result, men, even at home, as they sit down with their families, should be involved in different conversations that affect women and girls at all levels,” Ndondo said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Champions For Change, Men as Role Models Awards Ceremony organised by Shamwari YeMwanasikana in partnership with Men Engagement and the Canadian embassy on Monday.

GBV volunteer and counsellor with Padare Enkundleni Men’s Forum on Gender, Reverend Taurai Emmanuel Maforo, said men had a huge role to play in the fight against GBV.

“We need to engage our right gears to make sure that we move side-by-side with the women. By the way, every man was born by a woman and every man is loved by a woman,” Maforo said.

Zengeza West Constituency Child Member of Parliament, Tinashe Mugodi, echoed similar sentiments.

“As men, we know what we are doing to women, so it is really important for us to contribute so that we can say out the things that we are doing, the way we are abusing girls’ rights and women’s rights.

“We know what we are doing to women, so we should contribute to the thrust where we are working to promote women’s rights and girls’ rights,” said Mugodi.

Last week, Swedish ambassador to Zimbabwe, Per Lindgarde, decried the alarming statistics of GBV and child marriages in Zimbabwe, adding that urgent action was required to end the vices.