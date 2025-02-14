Source: Mhona says govt considering withdrawing bus operator’s licence after accident –Newsday Zimbabwe

Beitbridge (NewsDay Live) Feb 14 – Transport Minister Felix Mhona is considering withdrawing the licence of Urban Connect Bus Service after one of its buses was involved in an accident that claimed 25 lives near Beitbridge on Thursday.

“Why was he racing towards the toll gate. We may have to remove them from service,” he said.

Mhona also asked Zimbabweans to desist from recording videos at scenes of accidents and wait for proper communication.

“Let’s have respect for the dead and wait for proper transmission of messages. We are likely to cause more harm than good. We will investigate causes of this accident and act,” he said.

He was addressing mourners at a Government led joint funeral servce of the 25 who died.