Midlands High Court Circuit handles 50 murder cases in one week 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

The special Midlands High Court Circuit, established to address the significant backlog of murder cases, has successfully handled 50 cases in just one week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

The High Court circuits were established by Chief Justice Luke Malaba to fast-track the clearance of murder cases and are expected to clear about 150 cases in three weeks.

As of Saturday, 15 people had been convicted of murder, with the highest sentence being life imprisonment, imposed in Gweru.

Others were convicted of culpable homicide, while some were found not guilty because of insanity, out of 50 cases handled within one week.

Additionally, the court issued two 30-year sentences, two 25-year sentences (in Gweru), and three 20-year sentences (one in Gweru and two in Gokwe).

In a statement yesterday, the NPA said as of the beginning of this year, the Gweru High Court alone handled over 30 murder cases.

“The Gweru High Court, with three judges presiding, handled 34 murder cases during the week, while Gokwe Court, with two judges, dealt with 16. The oldest case tried was a 2016 case, demonstrating the court’s commitment to clearing the backlog.

“In terms of sentencing, the court handed down severe penalties to deter potential offenders and underscore the importance of human life.

“The highest sentence was a life imprisonment term imposed in Gweru. Additionally, the court issued two 30-year sentences, two 25-year sentences (in Gweru), and three 20-year sentences (one in Gweru and two in Gokwe,” reads the statement.

The successful handling of 50 murder cases in a single week, NPA said, was a significant achievement for the Midlands High Court Circuit.

“These severe sentences serve as a strong deterrent to potential offenders and demonstrate the court’s unwavering commitment to justice and the preservation of human life.

“The Prosecutor General, Hon. Loyce Matanda Moyo, has expressed optimism about the circuit’s ability to meet this ambitious deadline.

“She attributed the progress achieved so far to the collaborative efforts of the Chief Justice, the Judiciary, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Law Society of Zimbabwe, witnesses, relatives and the community at large.”

According to NPA, most of the murder cases in the Midlands province are committed by artisanal miners who resort to lethal weapons such as knives, machetes and digging tools to resolve their differences.

“The establishment of the special circuit court has been instrumental in reducing the backlog of murder cases in the Midlands Province. When the court deals only with such cases, it means justice will be delivered much faster to the families of the victims and may act as a deterrent to any other individuals with such intention.”