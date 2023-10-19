Source: Midlands police issue guns ultimatum -Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in the Midlands province have issued a 12-day amnesty for holders of unlicensed firearms or those with expired licences to hand over the guns to their nearest police station without any risk of criminal charges.

In a statement yesterday, provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the firearms amnesty period is running from October 13 to 25.

“This is a period where all persons who have firearms, ammunition and other related matters without licences or certificates are allowed to surrender them to the police without being charged for the illegal possession,” Mahoko said.

He urged firearm holders to take advantage of the amnesty during the southern Africa region’s month for all unauthorised firearm holders to surrender the weapons.

“Also as armed robberies happen in communities residents fear falling victim to crimes where firearms are used thus it is important to have all firearms accounted for,” Mahoko said.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a similar amnesty which saw more than 500 unregistered firearms surrendered to the police.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has recorded a surge in armed robberies and murders through the use of unlicensed guns.