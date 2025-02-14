Source: Mighty Warriors buzzing ahead of Angola clash –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe national women’s football team are confident that they will get the desired result in their continental showpiece qualifiers against Angola.

The first leg of their tie will be played in Luanda before they host the return leg in South Africa, since Zimbabwe does not have a suitable stadium.

Having been given so much support by the new Zifa board led by Nqobile Magwizi, they have had some of the best preparations and have managed to call on some foreign-based players.

There has been a buzz in their camp.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda admitted that conditions had been set for them to be successful.

“Since they (Zifa board) got into office, they have been very supportive,” she said yesterday.

“I think I said it earlier that they would make sure the team is well prepared.

“Also to my technical team, we have been working very well and everyone has been working hard.”

The former Mighty Warriors midfielder thanked the board for the support before promising positive results.

“Thank you for covering us, thank you for supporting us and like I said, with the preparations, with every stakeholder working for one cause, certainly there is no reason we cannot bring the results home.”

If Zimbabwe pass the Angola test, they will face Malawi in the next round of qualifiers.

They have not qualified for the Women Africa Cup of Nations since 2016 and they hope to get it this time around.

Zifa board vice-president Loveness Mukura addressed the team and reiterated their commitment to improving their welfare.

“I am happy to be in front of you as we prepare to go to Angola and South Africa for our games,” Mukura said.

“I am more happy that we also have foreign-based players that are joining us in our camp, which means that we are going to have a very strong and formidable team among us.

“There is Ruvimbo Mucherera, who is based in Israel, who has come to join the team. I believe we are going to form one family that is going to work as a team.”

She added: “I also want to encourage you, when we are playing football, we need to encourage each other.

“We believe in you girls I know and understand that my coaches did great work and we’ve got a very good team that will bring results home.”

The final Mighty Warriors squad was announced on Wednesday.

Coach Sibanda included Australia-based forward Yolanda Kanyai and Emmaculate Msipa and Mucherera, who both play their club football in Israel.

Striker Rutendo Makore returns to the fold after long absence.