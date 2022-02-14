Mine loses gold carbon to robbers

Mine loses gold carbon to robbers

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A gold mining company in Mvuma was last night robbed of gold carbon loaded with gold with an estimated value of about US$25 000.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said 10 unknown robbers stormed, Zapline Resources Mine in Mvuma around midnight and surrounded the mine’s carbon room which was being manned by two security guards.

“The 10 suspects who were armed with iron bars and logs then assaulted the two security guards before taking away the gold carbon,” he said.

