Source: Miner hands over US$220K clinic -Newsday Zimbabwe

BUHERA-based Sabi Star Mine has completed the construction and procurement of medical equipment for Mukubu Community Clinic as the lithium miner seeks to improve access to primary healthcare services for surrounding communities.

The clinic, which has since been handed over to the Buhera Rural District Council (RDC), is equipped with modern a pharmacy.

“The cumulative cost to construct and furnish the clinic is around US$220 000,” Sabi Star Mine manager Engineer Oswald Makonese said.

“We are confident that the local community will benefit from this health facility. This is because we value the wellbeing of the community in which we do business.”

The construction of the clinic started two years ago as an initiative by the local community before it was taken over by Sabi Star Mine.

Previously, villagers had to walk several kilometres to access health care at either Chiweshe or Chiwenga Clinics.

Ward 12 councillor James Mhlanga said they approached the mine after facing difficulties to raise funding to finish building the clinic.

“Fortunately, the mine gave us a favourable response and agreed to fund the construction and purchase of medical equipment. We are grateful to the mine for such a gesture,” Mhlanga said.

Buhera RDC chief executive officer, Emilia Chibvongodze said: “The generous delivery of the clinic equipment will improve the access of the health services delivery to our community and contribute to the National Development Strategy 1, whereby the Government of Zimbabwe is working to make sure that health services provision is accessible to everyone by the year 2030.”

In most rural areas, villagers have to travel long distances to access primary health care services.

Even where healthcare services are available and affordable, there is always a shortage in the supply of medical drugs, especially in rural parts of Zimbabwe.

Last year, Sabi Star Mine won an Excellence in Community Empowerment and Social Leadership Award at the 2023 Zimbabwe National ESG and CSR Awards.

The company was also awarded a community champion accolade for developing the community through infrastructure development, schools support and raising the standard of living.

Last year, Sabi Star Mine established four community gardens in four villages in the district.

The mine also drilled 18 boreholes in the community equipped with solar pumps; 10 boreholes were drilled at schools and eight were drilled in strategic places in the surrounding villages in consultation with the local leadership.