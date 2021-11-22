Source: Mines captains in race for 2023 | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Mining sector players have expressed confidence in meeting milestones towards a US$12 billion industry by 2023 amid indications that output for the year had surpassed last year’s figures.

In an interview on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Mine Managers of Zimbabwe (AMMZ) conference here, incoming president Mr Elton Gwatidzo said the deadline was tight following disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am happy to say that there have been positive developments in the industry since restrictions were lifted,” said Mr Gwatidzo.

“There is great potential for industry to meet the target but players need to put shoulder to the wheel. Output has increased in platinum, coal and gold is on the rebound.”

He said power outages were a major concern as they threaten current efforts to revive the sector.

The conference brought together managers of the country’s major mines to map a revival path after the Covid-19 pandemic.

To increase production, the players said, there was need for automation and digitalisation of some functions to increase efficiency.

This comes as some companies also showcased some of the equipment that is set to revolutionise the country’s mining sector.

Chamber of Mines official, Mr Pardon Chitsuro said at least US$3,4 billion has been realised in the first 10 months of the year with projections that exports would hit US$4,5bn by the end of the year.

“We are positive about the outlook for 2022 with indications from monetary authorities that the country realised $3,5bn up to end of October which is above total earnings for 2021,” said Mr Chitsuro.