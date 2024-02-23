Source: Mines officials denied bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

Chinhoyi magistrate Rumbidzai Tshuma denied bail (today) to deputy provincial mining director for Mashonaland West, Junior Mudyawabikwa and former surveyor with Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Robson Farayi Chinanayi citing a strong case against them.The duo allegedly extorted US$5 000.00 from an applicant for a mining certificate.Magistrate Tshuma said the state has a strong case and the duo might abscond although Mudyawabikwa had told the court that she doesn’t have a passport.Mudyawabikwa and Chinanayi were arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Monday after a tip-off from the complainant.