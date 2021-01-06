Source: Minister declares war on land barons | The Herald

Herald Reporter

MINISTER of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Senator Oliver Chidau has declared war on land barons who are parcelling out land to unsuspecting homeseekers during the 30-day Covid-19 lockdown period.

There has been rampant abuse of State land in urban areas by the barons, councillors and politicians in recent years with homeseekers being conned of their hard earned cash

Minister Chidau said he was aware of shenanigans taking place in Harare, especially during the lockdown period.

“There are some land barons who are taking advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown period to parcel out land to unsuspecting homeseekers. We will not tolerate lawlessness where some people will take advantage of the lockdown period to parcel out land to unsuspecting homeseekers.

“The security services will be on high alert and land barons will face the wrath of the law. We are receiving reports of people who are parcelling out land to unsuspecting homeseekers in Harare, especially in areas such as Budiriro, Kuwadzana, Dzivaresekwa, Retreat and Hatcliffe among others,” he said.

Minister Chidau appealed to Harare residents to remain calm during the lockdown period for the safety of their families.

“We appeal to Harare residents to remain sober and be with their families during the lockdown period. People should not take advantage of the lockdown period to abuse others.”

It was sad that State land had become the centre of corruption and illegal land dealings as land barons took advantage of desperate homeseekers.

Recently, Acting President Kembo Mohadi said the creation of illegal urban settlements by land barons was now a thing of the past, with the Second Republic spearheading the construction of modern houses in line with Vision 2030 as pronounced by President Mnangagwa.

Cde Mohadi said Vision 2030 was crafted by Zimbabweans and everyone was supposed to work tirelessly towards the attainment of its targets.