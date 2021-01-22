Source: Minister Matiza succumbs to Covid19 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

TRANSPORT minister Joel Biggie Matiza has died. Matiza is said to have died of Covid-19 related complications.

He becomes the second minister to die in a week following the passing on of Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Matiza died this evening, hours after the demise of former Education minister and historian Aeneas Chigwedere to the respiratory disease that also killed Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba last week.

