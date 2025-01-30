Minister Muswere calls for discipline, proper communication channels 

Dr Jenfan Muswere

Lovemore Kadzura, Manicaland Bureau

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister and ZANU PF Central Committee member, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has called on party members to maintain discipline and use appropriate channels to express their views.

He was speaking yesterday at the burial of Liberation War Hero Cde Luxon Micheal Mapfumo, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and war veteran, in Mudyarabikwa Village, in Makoni West.

Dr Muswere, who is also the Member of Parliament for Makoni West, expressed concern over individuals who resort to publicly criticising the leadership instead of engaging in internal party processes.

“In recent days, we have seen some individuals, when faced with challenges, choose to disparage national leadership. This is not how the party operates, especially for a Central Committee member who attends all meetings, including the National Conference. Such behaviour is unacceptable,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Cde Mapfumo exemplified the values of consistency, vigilance, and dedication to the revolution.

“Cde Mapfumo remained steadfast in his commitment to the ideals of the liberation struggle. He worked tirelessly to ensure that by 2030, we achieve a prosperous upper middle-income society. His legacy is one we must all strive to uphold,” he said.

Advocate Misheck Mugadza, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, described Cde Mapfumo as a dedicated patriot who played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s independence and its preservation.

“Cde Mapfumo was an icon and a prototype commander in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. His exceptional loyalty and patriotism serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our liberation heroes. His military prowess in fighting for our freedom and defending our sovereignty after independence remains unmatched,” said Adv Mugadza. He urged Zimbabweans to honour Cde Mapfumo’s legacy by defending the principles of independence and sovereignty.

“As we bid farewell to this gallant son of the soil, let us remember the sacrifices he and others made for our nation. We must uphold the values he stood for and continue to resist neo-colonial machinations,” he added.

ZANU PF Central Committee member Cde Shadreck Chipanga, Manicaland Provincial Commissar Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa, Cde Kudzi Chipanga, members of the Provincial Joint Operations Command, family, friends, and community members attended the burial.

Cde Mapfumo, who died on Thursday last week, was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe’s development and his role in shaping the nation’s history.

His life serves as a testament to the values of discipline, loyalty, and patriotism, which Dr Muswere and Adv Mugadza urged all Zimbabweans to emulate.