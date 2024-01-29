Zanu PF Matabeleland South chairman Mangaliso Ndlovu moves into new mansion in Harare with new flame…

Source: Minister withdraws police security from family, ‘abandons’ wife of 15 years

HARARE – Environment minister and Zanu PF Matabeleland South chairman Mangaliso Ndlovu was accused of “abandoning” his family on Sunday and moving in with his new flame – a young woman he met while she was on attachment at the tourism ministry.

Ndlovu and his family have a home in Montgomery in Bulawayo, where his wife Gugulethu Ndlovu, nee Mpofu, currently lives with their two daughters.

ZimLive can now reveal that police officers who were guarding the residence were withdrawn in December, it is believed on Ndlovu’s instructions.

Ministers are provided security for a maximum of two properties – their official houses in Harare and a second property of their choosing, typically a farm or primary residence when not in Harare.

A source briefed on the development said: “He now stays with his lover in Harare, at the new house he recently received from the government. He has abandoned his family in Bulawayo.”

The minister’s lover has been named as Precious Vimbai Matsinde, who now has a child with him.

“She was a student on attachment at the tourism ministry while he was still minister there and they immediately hit it off. She was there barely two months, because she arrived at the end of her industrial attachment period,” a source said.

Ndlovu, the son of Zanu PF Matabeleland South senator Richard Ndlovu, has been married to his wife for over 15 years.

The minister told our reporter: “You surely have better things to do with your life, get on with them.”

Gugulethu said: “I have no comment. Talk to your source and the people concerned. I want no part of it.”

Questions left for Matsinde had not been answered.