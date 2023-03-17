Source: Ministry Of Health Has Declared 17 Cholera Hotspots

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care has declared 17 cholera hotspots around the country.

The 17 cholera hotspots are:

Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

The development comes as the southern African nation has recorded at least 31 new suspected Cholera cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 98 and confirmed cases to eight.

Distribution of the 31 new suspected cholera cases according to place:

i). 15 in Centenary, ii). 11 in Beitbridge, iii). four in Chegutu and iv). one in Chivi,

Among the laboratory-confirmed cases recorded in the past 24 hours, were three from Centenary in Mashonaland Central Province.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 was reported in Chegutu in February.

An estimated 41 872 confirmed cholera cases and 1 202 deaths have so far been recorded in Africa.

The bulk of new cases at 36 081 has been recorded in Malawi, which is facing its worst cholera outbreak in two decades.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Five Basic Cholera Prevention Steps