Ministry seeks to bridge ICT gap 

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA /IRENE MOYO

GOVERNMENT has set up a data back-up system at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo which is expected to secure and store public finance management records.

The data back-up centre was commissioned on Wednesday by Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere, who also launched ICT laboratories at Waterford Primary School, Emakhandeni Primary School and Elangeni Training Centre.

“The establishment of ICT facilities in Bulawayo, national data back-up centre at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Elangeni Public Service Commission Training Centre, as well as ICT labs at Waterford and Emakhandeni primary schools is positioned to make our country an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

“We also want to ensure inclusivity and bridge the rural-urban divide in terms of smart education. We are targeting every school to benefit from this initiative and, therefore, the process is on-going, and we envisage that before the end of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) we will have finished the assignment,” Muswere said.

He said the data recovery sites would help replicate the information they had in Harare data centres, with the aim of securing and storing public finance management records.

Deputy director at the Primary and Secondary Education ministry Ophilia Zaka said the donation of computers and 30 laptops to Waterford and Emakhandeni primary schools would promote e-learning.

Learners at the schools were only doing ICT theory as they did not have computers for practical work.