Minor’s mother nails Madzibaba Joshua

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The trial of a Glen View self-styled prophet, Marvelous Tunha popularly known as Madzibaba Joshua, who is facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor continued on Wednesday with the girl’s mother telling the court that he knew very well that she was still very young and going to school.

The minor’s mother told the court that the matter came to light when she discovered some intimate text messages of her communication with Tunha in her child’s phone

“At times he would ask my child how about school meaning he knew that he was having sexual intercourse with a minor,” she said.

During the previous sitting the 14-year-old girl told the court that she was in a relationship with Tunha, adding that they had been intimate twice.

However, Tunha, the founder of St Joshua Apostolic Church, is denying the charges. According to the prosecutor, Ms Tariro Janhi, the complainant and her mother would regularly visit Tunha’s shrine for spiritual healing.

At some point, Tunha reportedly asked for the minor’s cellphone number. The two began communicating via WhatsApp.

In October 2024, Tunha allegedly proposed love to the minor and she accepted. The court heard that later that month, Tunha arranged to meet the minor at Glen View 3 turn-off. He allegedly picked her up in a Toyota Quantum and drove to a Kuwadzana 2 lodge.

The two became intimate without protection. In November, Tunha made the same arrangement and had sex with the minor again.

The matter came to light in December when the minor’s mother went through her phone and discovered explicit messages she had exchanged with Tunha.

The mother took the minor to Matrix Disciplinary and Training Centre on December 22. She was interviewed by the operations manager, Mr Kudakwashe Katandika. During the interview, the minor detailed her sexual relationship with Tunha. A police report was made, leading to Tunha’s arrest.