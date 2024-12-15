Source: MISA urges rethink on broadcasting bill provisions – #Asakhe – CITE

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe has offered a mixed critique of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, 2024, acknowledging both progressive and problematic provisions in the proposed legislation.

The Bill seeks to align the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06] with the Constitution and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31]. While MISA praised efforts to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity in broadcasting, it raised concerns over provisions that could compromise the sector’s independence.

In its analysis, MISA highlighted several commendable aspects of the Bill, including support for community radio stations, quotas for inclusive programming incorporating persons with disabilities (PWDs), and measures to ensure gender balance.

“Provisions such as utilising the Broadcasting Fund to sustain community radio stations and introducing annual calls for licensing applications demonstrate a commitment to fostering innovation and expanding the broadcasting landscape,” MISA noted.

The inclusion of officially recognized languages and the requirement for broadcasters to air at least 10% of content in formats accessible to audiences with hearing impairments were also described as progressive steps.

However, MISA flagged several problematic provisions that could hinder the Bill’s objectives. Chief among these were clauses that might invite political interference in board appointments and editorial control over private broadcasters.

“Provisions allowing the President to appoint the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board members, after consultation with the Minister, undermine the board’s autonomy and leave it susceptible to political influence,” MISA argued.

The organisation also criticised the practical challenges of implementing quotas for local sports content and ensuring that regulatory processes promote diversification rather than creating bottlenecks.

Another contentious provision is the linkage between motor vehicle licensing and radio licenses. The Bill stipulates that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) and motor insurance companies can only issue licenses or policies to individuals holding a current radio license or an exemption certificate from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

“Linking motor vehicle licensing and insurance to radio licenses creates an unnecessary and irrelevant connection between unrelated services,” MISA stated.

To ensure the broadcasting sector thrives and upholds democratic values, MISA called for amendments to safeguard editorial independence, promote fairness, and increase transparency.

“Appointments to the BAZ board must be conducted transparently and publicly, with all qualified candidates selected on merit, free from political influence,” MISA advised.

While MISA criticised the potential for political interference, it commended the deliberate inclusion of gender balance in the board’s composition as a progressive measure.

Additionally, MISA welcomed amendments allowing entities, beyond individuals, to apply for broadcasting licenses, as well as the recognition of community radio stations and PWDs in programming.

MISA concluded that while the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill makes strides in promoting diversity and inclusion, significant refinements are necessary to ensure independence, transparency, and the sector’s long-term development.

“These improvements will help create a broadcasting system that not only industrialises the sector but also protects the rights and interests of all stakeholders in Zimbabwe,” MISA stated.