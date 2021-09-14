Source: Misihairabwi-Mushonga bids Parliament farewell | The Herald

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s ambassador-designate to Sweden, Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has bade farewell to Parliament following her appointment by President Mnangagwa last week.

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga gave her farewell message in the National Assembly, Tuesday.

She thanked Parliament for the role it has played in her political life since she first became a legislator in 2000.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda thanked Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga for her service to Parliament describing her as a fearless legislator who had faith in her convictions.

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga will take up her new post once all requisite diplomatic procedures have been completed.