Source: Miss Earth Zim Kimberly eyes world crown –Newsday Zimbabwe

A lawyer and conveyancer, Mayoyo has extended her influence to the leadership of the CR Foundation, named in honour of her father, as well as educating the community on financial literacy.

ZIMBABWE’S Miss Earth beauty pageant representative Tatenda Kimberly Mayoyo is confident of bringing the world crown home at the Miss Earth 2024 finals slated for November 10 in the Philippines.

Other environmental projects she is engaged in are the Priscilla Foundation, named after her mother, spreading awareness on mental health and the Viridian Project which focuses on producing biogas from waste, respectively.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style from the Philippines, Mayoyo said: “The warmth and enthusiasm in the Philippines toward Miss Earth contestants is truly special. Many of my fellow contestants talk about how they feel like celebrities during the event.

“The fans are incredibly welcoming, often greeting contestants at the airport with banners and flowers, cheering them on at every event, and showering them with gifts and support.”

She continued: “The media coverage is also significant, with interviews, photoshoots and features in local outlets. For someone with my unique journey into modelling, the experience in the Philippines is both humbling and exhilarating, as people embrace me and celebrate my achievements. The contest is still ongoing and the final will take place on November 10.”

Mayoyo believes that talent for modelling can be adapted to suit contexts with a universal mindset and vision.

She thanked her parents for their support in her career path and promised to share her experiences with up-and-coming models.

“Growing up, I was never the type who stood out in a crowd. I had a quiet presence and a dream that felt far too big for the place I came from. Modelling, for me, was a distant star, a world of glamour, travel and beauty that felt unreachable. But something in me always longed for it,” the Miss Earth finalist said.

“With no real experience, I took my first step by participating in a modelling contest at my high school, St Anthony’s in Jerera. That was my first step to pursuing my dream.

“I would enter competitions like Miss UZ, sometimes being the least experienced person in the room, yet I pushed myself to show that I had what it took. I knew I had to learn quickly — posing, finding the right angles, learning everything over and over again. I faced rejection like when I entered the Miss UZ contest and did not win, but I grew thicker skin and a greater determination.

“From those first competitions to the international stage, the journey wasn’t easy, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. My humble beginnings made every achievement sweeter, reminding me where I came from and why I pursued this path in the first place.”

Challenges

Modelling comes with various challenges, and here are some common ones:

Intense competition: The modelling industry is highly competitive, with thousands of aspiring models competing for limited opportunities.

Standing out often requires continuous self-promotion, networking and unique branding.

Body image pressures: Models face pressure to maintain a particular physique or aesthetic, which can sometimes lead to unhealthy habits or mental stress. Balancing personal health with industry expectations is often challenging.

Inconsistent work and income: Modelling work can be unpredictable, with periods of high demand followed by slower times.

This inconsistency can make financial planning difficult, especially for those just starting out.

Physical and mental demands: Long hours, extensive travel and physically demanding shoots are common, which can be exhausting and impact health.

It can be emotionally challenging as well, with critiques and rejections being part of the process.

Navigating these challenges requires resilience, adaptability, and often a strong support network which I am happy to say I have from my family and friends

Lessons to bring back home

Coming back from an international pageant like Miss Earth is such a rich experience. Here are some key lessons that many contestants reflect on after such a journey:

Confidence beyond borders: Competing with people from around the world reinforces the importance of self-assurance. You get to see diverse beauty and talents, which encourages embracing your unique qualities without comparison.

Cultural appreciation: You gain an expanded view of other cultures, languages, and traditions. This experience cultivates respect and appreciation for diversity, and you become more open-minded and globally aware.

Resilience and adaptability: International competitions come with challenges like jet lag, unfamiliar routines, and new expectations. Successfully handling these builds mental and emotional resilience.

Environmental awareness and advocacy: Especially with Miss Earth, you’re likely to learn a lot about global environmental issues. Many contestants come away inspired to deepen their impact on environmental causes.

Professional networking: An international pageant provides invaluable connections with peers, mentors, sponsors, and industry professionals. These relationships can open doors for future collaborations and career growth.

The journey

Looking back on my pageant journey, I am filled with gratitude for every moment, every challenge, and every incredible person I have met along the way.

Starting from humble beginnings to stepping onto the international stage has been transformative.

I’ve learned so much about resilience, confidence, and staying true to my values.

My hope is to inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter where they start, and to give back in ways that create a positive impact.

This journey has shown me that beauty lies not just in appearance but in our strength, compassion and commitment to making a difference