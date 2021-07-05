Mixed reaction to Level 4 lockdown in Zimbabwe 

Zimbabwe, like neighbouring South Africa, is fighting a third wave and now has over 52,000 coronavirus cases while more than 1,800 people have died.

HARARE – There’s been mixed reaction from Zimbabweans after government imposed Level 4 lockdown restrictions for two weeks.

This as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Some of the 14-day restrictions imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week include a curfew from 6.30pm to 6am, the banning of inter-city travel, reduction in business hours, banning of all social gatherings except funerals and the closure of beer halls, nightclubs and bars.

Some Zimbabweans say they understand the need for the restrictions while others are concerned about the impact on their livelihoods.

