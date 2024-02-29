Mliswa’s daughter in court over mutoriro

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mliswa’s daughter in court over mutoriro 
Mutoriro

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

The daughter of the politician and village head Temba Mliswa, M’diwa Chanetsa, who was found in possession of 1,3 grammes of crystal meth, has been denied bail.

She is being jointly charged with Tawanda Chigudu (27), for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs before magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure.

They were remanded in custody until March 12.

The State prosecutor Mr Bonface Musvaire alleged on February 22, at around midday, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the two were in possession of drugs at a house in Avonlea, Harare.

The detectives visited the house at around 1 pm and conducted a search in the house and seized one sachet of crystalmeth in the dining room under the sofa.

M’diwa and Chigudu were subsequently arrested.

A preliminary field test on the seized suspected crystalmeth was carried out and it tested positive.

