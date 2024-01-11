Source: Mnangagwa Appoints Transmedia Corporation Board

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of a five-member Transmedia Corporation board chaired by Phillipa Sadza and deputised by Lawrence Nkala.

The other board members are Tinayeshe Mutazu, marketer and former Chronicle reporter Auxillia Katongomara and Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jonathan Gandara.

Gandara, the acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, announced the appointments in a statement issued on Wednesday, 10 January.