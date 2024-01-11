Mnangagwa Appoints Transmedia Corporation Board

0

Source: Mnangagwa Appoints Transmedia Corporation Board

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of a five-member Transmedia Corporation board chaired by Phillipa Sadza and deputised by Lawrence Nkala.

The other board members are Tinayeshe Mutazu, marketer and former Chronicle reporter Auxillia Katongomara and Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jonathan Gandara.

Gandara, the acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, announced the appointments in a statement issued on Wednesday, 10 January.

Transmedia Corporation is a state-owned Company established in terms of the ZBC Commercialisation Act of 2001 to provide Radio and TV signals.

