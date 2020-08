Mnangagwa has become a pig and he is eating his own children in Zimbabwe.

Source: Mnangagwa has become a pig: Malema – The Zimbabwean

#EFFWomensDayRally Malema: Mnangagwa has become a pig and he is eating his own children in Zimbabwe. He is no different to Ramaphosa. When they came in we had hope for change, but things have become worse.

— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2020