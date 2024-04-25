Demotes Soda Zhemu to National Housing and Social Amenities

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-deployed Winston Chitando as Mines and Mining Development Minister in a mini-cabinet reshuffle announced Wednesday by his office.

Mnangagwa demoted Soda Zhemu to the National Housing and Social Amenities.

The President further appointed Daniel Garwe to head the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

But the highlight is the re-appointment of Chitando to the country’s mainstay mining industry.

Prior to his re-appointment, Chitando was Local Government Minister.

Chitando pioneered government’s ambitious US$12 billion mining industry target which authorities say has been achieved and further exceeded expectation.

In his new reshuffle, Mnangagwa also appointed Musa Ncube as deputy minister of National Housing and Social Amenities while Headman Moyo was redeployed to deputy minister of War veterans of the Liberation Struggle.